Today is Wednesday July 14, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Marrying Millions’ TV star pleads not guilty to raping teen

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2021 at 4:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson has pleaded not guilty to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home. The 63-year-old also entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday in Orange County to sexual battery of another teenager this year. He’s free on bail. Hutchinson also is charged in Texas with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who lived at his Dallas-area home. Hutchinson owns a Texas-based real estate development and management firm and is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime show “Marrying Millions.” It followed the developer’s romance with his 23-year-old fiancee.

 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by GroupM7 Design & ATW Media, LLC