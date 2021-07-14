Today is Wednesday July 14, 2021
American Airlines forecasts better-than-expected 2Q results

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines says it will come in around break-even for the second quarter, thanks to more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief. However, the airline said Tuesday that excluding the federal help, it will post an adjusted loss of up to $1.2 billion. Still, that’s American’s smallest adjusted loss since the start of the pandemic, and on a per-share basis it’s a smaller loss than Wall Street was expecting. CEO Doug Parker is trumpeting the results as signs of progress. Passenger traffic and revenue are rising as more people resume travel, although American’s revenue isn’t quite back to 2019 levels.

 
