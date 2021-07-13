Obamas developing ‘Blackout’ for Netflix; limited series on female Baseball Hall-of-Famer in the works; & more

Michelle and Barack Obama are teaming up with Netflix's Fatherhood producers for a new film and TV event called Blackout.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blackout is "being adapted from six different love stories, each penned by a different writer." This means the project is being developed concurrently as a TV series and film adaptation and some of the six stories could wind up in the film, while others are in the TV show. Blackout centers on twelve teens perspective during a New York city power outage during the summer. A premiere date for the project has yet to be announced.

In other news, a limited series is being developed about Effa Manley, the first and, to date, only woman to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Deadline has learned. Based on baseball historian James Overmyer’s non-fiction novel Queen of the Negro Leagues: Effa Manley and the Newark Eagles, the limited series will chronicle the “dramatic efforts by tenacious civil rights activist Effa Manley and her husband Abe as they embark upon a risky business venture [of] starting their own ball club" in the Negro Baseball Leagues. No casting details have been announced.

Finally, Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, with some groundbreaking nods. Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, of the recently-canceled Lovecraft Country, made history as the first two Black leads to be nominated from the same series. Meanwhile, Pose's Mj Rodriguez made history as the first trans actress to be nominated in any major Emmy category. And for the first time, the lead drama actor category, which included This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown, Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, and Pose's Billy Porter, was led by people of color.

