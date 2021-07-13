Workforce Solutions resumes in-person hiring events

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 3:43 pm

EAST TEXAS — Workforce Solutions East Texas announces its first in-person hiring events since 2020, to be held this month in Tyler and Longview. For the last 14 months, all WSET hiring events have been held virtually. The upcoming “Recharge, Reset, and Reemploy East Texas” events will take place on Thursday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions office in Tyler, and on Thursday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center in Longview. Click here for all the details.

Go Back