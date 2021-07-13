Today is Tuesday July 13, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lawsuit challenges Texas law banning abortion after 6 weeks

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 3:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – A coalition of abortion providers and advocates are challenging in court a Texas law empowering private citizens to sue anyone helping a woman get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The lawsuit filed Tuesday asked a U.S. district court to block the law before it takes effect in September. Opponents of the measure say it could saddle abortion providers with lawsuits that ultimately force them to shut down. Federal courts have mostly blocked similar laws in other states. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up in the fall a case that could dramatically alter nearly 50 years of court precedent on abortion rights.

 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by GroupM7 Design & ATW Media, LLC