Schaefer sounds off on Democratic walkout

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:25 pm

AUSTIN — Tyler state Representative Matt Schaefer is anything but pleased with the Democrats’ walkout from Austin over a controversial election bill. He says they bolted to Washington in the name of what he terms “a big lie.” Referencing their concerns about voter suppression, he says, “Read the bill — it’s not there.” Schaefer adds that there’s a lot at stake besides the election measure — like border security and retirement pay for teachers. He adds, “Democrats need to show up for work and fulfill their oath to faithfully execute their duties.”

