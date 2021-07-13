Today is Tuesday July 13, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Los Angeles Rams introduce ‘Modern Throwback” uniforms

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Blevin Townsell/Rams

(LOS ANGELES) -- The Rams have unveiled new uniforms they are calling 'modern throwbacks.'

The new uniforms honor the classic Rams uniform worn by greats like Eric Dickerson, Jack Youngblood, and the 'Greatest Show on Turf."

The uniforms "pay tribute to older design elements including ram horns on the capped sleeves, with newer features that weave in a modern look and feel."

The uniforms can be worn four ways: a dark blue jersey with yellow pants; a dark blue jersey with dark blue pants; an off-white jersey with off-white pants; and a white jersey with blue pants.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by GroupM7 Design & ATW Media, LLC