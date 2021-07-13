Minnesota Wild buyout Parise, Sutter

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:13 pm

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The Minnesota Wild has announced they have bought out forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Sutter.

Both signed identical 13-year, 98 million dollar contracts in July 2012.

"Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild's success over the past nine years and we'll always be grateful for their many contributions," said general manager Bill Guerin. "There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup."

The buyouts will cost the Wild $1.66 million per year for the next eight years, according to CapFriendly.

Prior to today the #MNWild did not have any dead cap hits, this is how their dead cap hit section is now updated with the buyouts pic.twitter.com/YMl6gj4Az2 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 13, 2021

The moves save the Wild $10.3 million this season and $2.3 million next season. Parise recorded scored 199 goals and recorded 201 assists in 558 regular-season games. He is the franchise leader in power-play goals and ranks third in goals and total scoring. This past season, Parise finished with seven goals and 11 assists in 45 games. Sutter scored 55 goals and assisted on another 314 in 656 regular-season games. He is the franchise leader in assists and total scoring for a defenseman. Sutter finished with three goals and 16 assists in 56 games. The pair will become unrestricted free agents on July 28.

