Today is Tuesday July 13, 2021
Minnesota Wild buyout Parise, Sutter

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:13 pm
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The Minnesota Wild has announced they have bought out forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Sutter.

Both signed identical 13-year, 98 million dollar contracts in July 2012.

"Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild's success over the past nine years and we'll always be grateful for their many contributions," said general manager Bill Guerin. "There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup."

The buyouts will cost the Wild $1.66 million per year for the next eight years, according to CapFriendly.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 
