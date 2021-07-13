Today is Tuesday July 13, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Traffic signal temporarily flashing at Loop 281 and Nealy Way

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Traffic signal temporarily flashing at Loop 281 and Nealy WayLONGVIEW — As of Tuesday, July 13, the traffic signal at Loop 281 and Nealy Way in Longview has been set to flash. The signal will be fully operational beginning Tuesday, July 20. Drivers are encouraged to use caution at this intersection. This project consists of constructing a new 4-way traffic signal at the intersection. If you have any questions related to construction, call Zack Shaner, P.E., at 903-237-1321.

 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by GroupM7 Design & ATW Media, LLC