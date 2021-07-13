Traffic signal temporarily flashing at Loop 281 and Nealy Way

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:21 pm

LONGVIEW — As of Tuesday, July 13, the traffic signal at Loop 281 and Nealy Way in Longview has been set to flash. The signal will be fully operational beginning Tuesday, July 20. Drivers are encouraged to use caution at this intersection. This project consists of constructing a new 4-way traffic signal at the intersection. If you have any questions related to construction, call Zack Shaner, P.E., at 903-237-1321.

Go Back