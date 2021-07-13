‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the field with 24 noms; ‘WandaVision’ conjures 23 for 73rd Emmy Awards

‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the field with 24 noms; ‘WandaVision’ conjures 23 for 73rd Emmy AwardsPosted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:13 pm
Netflix's The Crown and Disney+'s Star Wars series The Mandalorian led the field with 24 nominations for this year's primetime Emmy Awards, which were just announced.
Following close behind is another Disney+ series, Marvel Studios' first small-screen MCU spin-off, WandaVision, which earned 23.
As previously predicted, this year's Emmy nominations were a mix of surprises and sure things, with newcomers like WandaVision, Cobra Kai, and The Boys taking their places next to shows that were expected to be nominated, including Ted Lasso, This Is Us and Mare of Easttown.
Emmy-winning father-daughter team Ron Cephas Jones from This Is Us and Blindspotting's Jasmine Cephas Jones read the nominees separately, but together via video -- with some audio delay interrupting their cute father-daughter banter.
Here's a list of the nominees in the major categories. Find the full list at Emmys.com.
The 73rd Emmys will be held live and in person from on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor - The Crown
Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant - Shrill
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney - Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
