‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the field with 24 noms; ‘WandaVision’ conjures 23 for 73rd Emmy Awards

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:13 pm

Disney+, Netflix

Netflix's The Crown and Disney+'s Star Wars series The Mandalorian led the field with 24 nominations for this year's primetime Emmy Awards, which were just announced.

Following close behind is another Disney+ series, Marvel Studios' first small-screen MCU spin-off, WandaVision, which earned 23.

As previously predicted, this year's Emmy nominations were a mix of surprises and sure things, with newcomers like WandaVision, Cobra Kai, and The Boys taking their places next to shows that were expected to be nominated, including Ted Lasso, This Is Us and Mare of Easttown.

Emmy-winning father-daughter team Ron Cephas Jones from This Is Us and Blindspotting's Jasmine Cephas Jones read the nominees separately, but together via video -- with some audio delay interrupting their cute father-daughter banter.

Here's a list of the nominees in the major categories. Find the full list at Emmys.com.

The 73rd Emmys will be held live and in person from on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor - The Crown

Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back