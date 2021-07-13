‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez makes Emmys history with lead actress nomination

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 2:13 pm

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

The awards show isn't until September, but Pose star Mj Rodriguez has already made Emmys history.

The actress was nominated for best actress in a drama series Tuesday morning, becoming the first trans actress to ever garner an Emmy nod in a leading acting category.

In 2014, Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox became the first transgender person to ever be nominated for an acting Emmy; Rain Valdez, creator and star of the short Razor Tongue, became the second last year. Neither Cox nor Valdez won.

Last year, Pose fans voiced their frustrations that the series' transgender stars were snubbed on Emmy nominations day. Pose actor Billy Porter, however, was nominated for best actor in a drama series; Jeremy Strong of Succession went on to win the category.

Rodriguez has not yet commented on her groundbreaking nomination, though GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis called it "a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance."

Ellis continued, "Additionally, the show's nomination for outstanding drama series, as well as Billy Porter's third nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, mark a historic show that undoubtedly raised the bar for trans representation on television and changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community."

"As over 40 leading LGBTQ organizations pointed out in our open letter about Pose to Emmy Award voters [last month], representation matters. Congratulations, Michaela Jaé, Billy Porter, and the entire Pose team -- the world is standing with you and applauding your talents."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back