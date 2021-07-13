Roosters seized from cockfighting ring to be rehabilitated, adopted

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 11:55 am

HENDERSON – Dozens of roosters that were seized by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office last week in an illegal cockfighting ring were released Tuesday morning to organizations that will rehabilitate the injured birds. According to our news partner KETK, the organizations taking in the animals to nurse them back to health will be Rusk County Pets Alive and the Humane Society of the United States. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says some of the roosters will then be adopted by various residents to raise them. Most were malnourished or seriously injured when they were recovered. The ring was busted on the Fourth of July. It was the second cockfighting ring busted in Rusk County over the last several weeks. Deputies also seized nine vehicles and an undisclosed amount of money.

