Proposed law to potentially sue social media companies over censorship

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 10:50 am

EAST TEXAS — Texas wants to allow social media users to sue if they get censored by a website. East Texas Senator Bryan Hughes compares Facebook and Twitter to a utility. Hughes says that access to social media sites has become as much needed as a television signal or a phone connection, because that’s how people get their news. Hughes says we are driven further apart when political views are muted. Florida passed a similar bill, but it was blocked last month by a federal judge who ruled that it was unconstitutional.

