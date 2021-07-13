First lady Jill Biden to travel to Tokyo for Olympics opening ceremony

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 9:20 am

(WASHINGTON) -- First lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which will be held on July 23, according to the office of the first lady.

The Summer Olympics were supposed to kick off in Japan's capital last year on July 24 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now scheduled to take place from July 23 to Aug. 8. Despite the year delay, COVID-19 continues to rip through the country, mudding up the games with controversy and calls to cancel.

To address some of those concerns, organizers unveiled a series of "playbooks" with new rules and guidelines for how they plan to hold safe and successful Games in Tokyo this summer amid the pandemic. The rules include spectator gaps, a ban on cheering, mandatory COVID-19 testing and more.

Asked last month whether the first lady would attend, President Joe Biden said, "That's the plan."

"Well, we're trying to work that out now," he told White House reporters as he departed for a trip to Wisconsin. "That's the plan."

