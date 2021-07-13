Report: Kyle Massey hit with $100,000 arrest warrant after failing to appear in court

Kyle Massey, known for playing Cory Baxter in Disney Channel shows That's So Raven and Cory in the House, has been hit with an arrest warrant stemming from a case where he stands accused of sending pornographic material to an underage girl.

TMZ reports that Massey, 29, failed to appear at his scheduled court date in King County, WA, on Monday. Because the actor missed his court date and allegedly did not respond to the summons, a judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

This is the second arraignment Massey missed, as he also was absent from the first court appearance set for late June.

Massey’s lawyer, Lee Hutton, spoke with TMZ and said that the actor's team tried to communicate with the court, but did not hear back. The claim was denied by a member of the King's County, Washington, District Attorney's Office.

The representative said, not only did Massey fail to communicate with the court, "Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket."

The D.A.'s rep added, "It is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It's also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date. There’s no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court."

Massey, who maintains his innocence, faces 1 charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The alleged victim said she was 13 when she reached out to the former Disney star in November 2018 after learning of a potential Cory in the House reboot and wanted to audition. She claims he texted her explicit material in the form of images, videos and written communications.

