2 Baltimore police officers shot while trying to apprehend murder suspect: Officials

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2021 at 10:25 am

vmargineanu/iStock

(BALTIMORE) -- Two Baltimore, Maryland, police officers were shot Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Security Square Mall, according to authorities.

Baltimore County police said the officers' injuries are non-life-threatening. The suspect, who was also shot, is dead, police said.

Baltimore police said the two officers involved are on the Warrant Apprehension Task Force. They were working with the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force at the time of the shooting, according to a law enforcement source.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is heading to the hospital, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back