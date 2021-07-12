Raven-Symone, Loni Love to host two Daytime Emmy ceremonies; ‘Power Book III: Kanan’ renewed ahead of premiere; & more

Raven-Symoné and Loni Love have signed on to respectively host the next two Daytime Emmy ceremonies, Variety reports.

The Daytime Emmys Children's & Animation awards, which will be held virtually on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET, will be hosted by Raven-Symoné, a previous Daytime Emmy nominee. Meanwhile Love will take on the virtual hosting duties for the Daytime Emmys Fiction & Lifestyle awards on Sunday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Both events will be streamed on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Emmy OTT platform.

In other news, Starz has given a greenlight to a second season of Power Book III: Kanan ahead of the series' premiere on July 18. According to the Starz, the renewal comes "amidst strong demand for the upcoming premiere of the third book in the growing Power Universe franchise." Additionally, Antonio Ortiz, who recurs as Shawn "Famous" Figueroa in the first season, has been promoted to a series regular role for the second season. As previously reported, Power Book III: Kanan, starring Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller and Omar Epps, follows the early years of the now-deceased Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Finally, Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones are among the stars who have been added to Second Stage Theater's upcoming Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's new play Clyde's, Deadline has learned. They join a cast that already includes Reza Salazar and Kara Young. The play follows Aduba as Clyde, the owner of a truck-stop sandwich shop who "tries to keep her staff under her thumb even as the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream." Clyde's begins previews on Wednesday, November 3, with an official opening on Monday, November 22, at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.

