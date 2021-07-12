Area Agency on Aging reopens senior meal sites to the public

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 3:55 pm

KILGORE — ETCOG’s Area Agency on Aging of East Texas announces the reopening of senior centers serving congregate meals in Camp, Marion, Harrison, Rains, and Wood counties starting July 12. The meal sites closed to the public in March 2020 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, the AAA continued serving clients in the senior nutrition program by offering meals through delivery or pickup. Click here for all the details.

Go Back