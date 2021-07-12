Council to add resolution to agenda denouncing white unity event

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 3:55 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview City Council will consider a resolution during its July 15 meeting denouncing a potential white unity event purportedly scheduled in the Longview area later this year. “We as a city are taking the appropriate actions with regard to this currently non-verifiable event,” Mayor Andy Mack said in a prepared statement. “We’re crafting a resolution to be considered at our July 15 City Council meeting, which would denounce the hatefulness represented by this group or any group wishing to promote hate.” Click here for further information.

