Equallyjoked? Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter confirm they are dating

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm

Eddie Murphy's eldest son, Eric, and Martin Lawrence's oldest daughter, Jasmin, have made their relationship Instagram official.

Over the weekend, Jasmin, 25, shared a photo of her and Eric with a loving caption in celebration of his 32nd birthday.

"Happy birthday, my love!," she wrote. "I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!"

Jasmin's sweet post comes just weeks after Eric declared his love for her in an Instagram post.

"Head over heels in LOVE with YOU," he captioned the selfie, adding the hashtags "#myotherhalf," "#equallyyoked" and "#iloveyou."

For those who may not recall, Eric is the firstborn son of Eddie and his former girlfriend Paulette McNeely. Meanwhile, Jasmin is the daughter of Martin and his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Although the two legendary comedians have not commented on their kids dating, the now-public relationship could offer a reason for Eddie and Martin to work together again. They previously starred in Ted Demme's 1999 comedy Life and in Murphy's 1992 comedy Boomerang.

