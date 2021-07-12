Cedric the Entertainer to host the 73rd Emmy Awards

Cedric the Entertainer will be the host of this year's 73rd Emmy Awards.

On CBS' social media accounts, Cedric announced the news in the form of an "and the winner is..." envelope reveal. "I'm about to be hostin' the Emmys! And I ain't even a Jimmy!" he laughed, before yelling the news off-screen: "Hey babe! I'm about to be hosting the Emmys!"

In a statement, the comedian noted, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards."

He continued, "Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people."

It is the first time Ced will host the event. The stand-up comic and Barbershop veteran stars on The Neighborhood on CBS.

The Emmys will be held live and in person from on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The hosting news comes a day before the Emmy nominations will be announced virtually, streaming live on Tuesday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Emmys.com.

