Scarlett Johansson on what makes her Black Widow “stand out” among other superheroes

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 12:00 pm

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' Black Widow had a super-sized $215 million worldwide debut over the weekend. But stateside, the $80 million it made in theaters, along with the more than $60 million it generated via Disney+ Premiere Access, gave the character's standalone adventure the highest domestic opening weekend for a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story after Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

Scarlett Johansson, the star and executive producer of Black Widow, explained at a recent press event what makes her character, AKA Natasha Romanoff, so special in a field of super-soldiers and hammer-wielding gods.

"I was going to say the pose, but then Florence, poo pooed on that," ScarJo said to laughs, referencing Florence Pugh's Black Widow character poking fun in the film at Natasha's trademark pouncing hair flip.

"I think Natasha...has a lot of integrity," Johansson says. "She's a she's a big character. And she's...not afraid to admit when she's wrong. She's endearing that way. And I think she's curious about herself and curious about other people. And I think it makes her stand out as superheroes go."

Disney Studios Content Chairman Alan Bergman apparently agrees with the audience. "[T]his spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story," he said in a statement.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

