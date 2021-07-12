Former nurse’s trial still on for July 26

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 12:22 pm

TYLER — Jury selection for the high-profile trial of a former CHRISTUS nurse accused of murdering four patients and severely injuring others is still on for July 26 and is scheduled to run through that Wednesday. That’s after Monday’s final scheduled pre-trial hearing. According to our news partner KETK, William Davis, 37, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. Davis allegedly injected air into patients’ arteries on purpose. Davis was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. He was fired before his arrest 3 years ago. The Smith County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty.

