Key ways to prevent kids from drowning, according to new AAP report

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 9:34 am

StockPlanets/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics released a new report that identified top drowning risks for children and recommendations to help prevent tragedy.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in the U.S. for children ages 1 to 4 and the third-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in children and teens 5 to 19, according to the AAP.

The latest research from the AAP's Prevention of Drowning report found that male toddlers and teenage boys are at the highest risk of drowning.

The report also emphasized that no single intervention, such as swim lessons or lifeguards, is sufficient and therefore recommended "multiple layers of protection to prevent drowning."

AAP's key ways to prevent children from drowning:

- Close, constant, attentive and capable adult supervision when children are in and around water as well as life jacket use among children and adults.

- To prevent unsupervised access, four-sided pool fencing at least 4-feet tall with self-closing and self-latching gates that completely isolates the pool from the house and yard.

- In the home, be aware that infant bath seats can tip over, and children can slip out of them and drown in even a few inches of water in a bathtub. Infants should never be left alone in a tub, even for a minute.

- Parents and caregivers should prevent unsupervised access to the swimming pool, open water or a bathtub.

- To prevent drowning in toilets, young children should not be left alone in the bathroom, and toilet locks may be helpful.

- Water should be emptied from containers, such as pails and buckets, immediately after use.

Check out more information from the full report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back