Bucks bounce back at home, top Suns in Game 3

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 6:53 am

TuelekZa/iStock

(MILWAUKEE, Wis.) -- The Milwaukee Bucks bested the Phoenix Suns, beating them 120-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee's comeback with 40 plus points in back-to-back finals games, joining other legends like Michael Jordan to do so.

Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America below:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back