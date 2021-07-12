Trial date set for Tyler man accused in fatal stabbing

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 8:20 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Tyler man accused of stabbing a man to death nearly two dozen times in 2019 has had his trial set for September. According to our news partner KETK, 41-year-old Humberto Leal is accused of stabbing Luis Rene Maruffo-Castaneda at his home north of the Tyler city limits on June 30, 2019. According to an arrest warrant obtained at the time, when a Smith County detective arrived on the scene, he found Castaneda dead in the driver seat of his car. He then interviewed Leal, who claimed Castaneda was trying to kill him and he stabbed him in self-defense. Leal also had a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen. He was then taken to UT Health East Texas for further treatment.

In his initial interview, Leal claimed that he stabbed Castaneda four times and that Casteneda was standing when he shot him. However, detectives in the arrest warrant said that the autopsy revealed Castaneda was stabbed 22 times in the head, neck, chest, back, and left arm. There was also forensic evidence that showed Casteneda was on his back when he shot Leal, further contradicting his statement. In a follow-up interview, Leal allegedly confessed to police that he lied about how the fight went down. Leal has been charged with murder and remains in the Smith County jail on a $500,000 bond.

