Several injured after man drives truck into crowd following ejection from club: Police

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2021 at 7:38 am

kali9/iStock

Ivan Pereira, ABC News

(HIRAM, Ga.) -- Several people were injured at a Georgia club Saturday night after an ejected patron, who was allegedly intoxicated, reportedly opened fire into the crowd before ramming his truck into the establishment, police said.

The incident took place at the 278 South Club in Hiram, Georgia, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the staff reportedly asked Eduardo Morales, 34, to leave, because he had become too intoxicated, the Hiram Police Department said in a statement. Morales left in his Dodge Ram 2500, but allegedly returned a short time later with a firearm and began opening fire, the police said.

"When his weapon was empty, Morales then drove the vehicle into the bar through the front doors striking numerous patrons," the police said in a statement.

Other patrons stopped the suspect after his vehicle allegedly got stuck and he tried to reload his weapon, the police said.

One person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet and another patron was hit twice by the vehicle, the police said. Both victims were was treated and released at a local hospital.

ABC affiliate WSB reported that a security guard was among those hurt, one woman’s legs were crushed under the truck and another woman sustained a head injury from a fallen beam. Another man who helped wrestle the gun away from Morales had broken legs, while other patrons sustained minor injuries, WSB reported.

Morales was treated for minor injuries and arrested by police, investigators said. He has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, and more charges are pending, the police said.

The club released a statement on its Facebook page sending its thoughts and prayers to the victims.

"We’ve always put our customer’s safety first and foremost and we are devastated. We like to believe most people are good….and it showed last night," the post said.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back