Magic agree on 4-year deal with Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley to be new coach

The Orlando Magic have named Jamahl Mosley the team’s new head coach.

Mosley, a Dallas Mavericks assistant, has agreed to a four-year deal, sources told ESPN.

The Magic are replacing Steve Clifford, who mutually parted with the team last month. Orlando had reached the playoffs in consecutive years before trade deadline deals including All-Star Nikola Vucevic (Chicago) and Evan Fournier (Boston) this season moved them into rebuilding mode.

The Magic’s search process had narrowed to two candidates, Mosley and Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr., who has also emerged as one of the leading candidates for the Washington Wizards’ vacancy, sources said earlier this week.

Mosley’s role with the Mavericks over the past seven years has notably included his close connection and impactful work with All-NBA guard Luka Doncic. After Mosley replaced a quarantined Rick Carlisle for a Mavericks victory over the Knicks in Madison Square Garden in April, Doncic told reporters of Mosley, “He’s got the things needed for a head coach.”

Mosley, 42, spent the past seven years with the Mavericks under Carlisle, ultimately taking on the associate head coaching role. Mosley also served on the staffs of the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-2014) and Denver Nuggets (2005-2010). Mosley’s offensive philosophy has been shaped under two Hall of Fame-level coaches: Carlisle and George Karl.

Beyond their two lottery picks in a deep 2021 draft, the Magic have a young core of players that includes recent first-round picks Cole Anthony, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. The Magic potentially could have $30 million in salary-cap space to spend in free agency.

The Magic also expect to get two starters back from season-ending injuries: guard Markelle Fultz and forward Jonathan Isaac.

