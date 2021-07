Gregg County jury duty canceled for Monday

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2021 at 5:01 pm

GREGG COUNTY –Gregg County residents who received a jury duty summons for Monday are no longer required to appear. According to the Longview News-Journal, Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said the cases set for next week are resolved, and prospective jurors are no longer needed.

