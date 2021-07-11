Djokovic wins Wimbledon, record tying 20th grand slam

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2021 at 12:41 pm

Peter Nicholls/PA Images via Getty Images

(LONDON) - Top seed Novak Djokovic defeated seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in four sets - 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 - to win Wimbledon, becoming the first man to win the first three grand slams of the year since Rod Laver in 1969.

"Winning Wimbledon was always a biggest dream of mine when I was a kid, "said Djokovic during the on-court, post-match interview. "I've said this many times, but I have to repeat it again because I have to remind myself how special this is and not take this for granted and actually to enjoy and to be aware this is a huge honor and privilege.

It is Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title and his 20th grand slam title. The 20 titles ties Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most all-time.

"I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger," said Djokovic. "They are legends of our sport and they are the two most important players that I've ever faced in my career. They are I think the reason that I am where I am today. They have helped me realize what I need to do in order to improve get stronger mentally, physically, tactically."

Djokovic can complete the calendar grand slam at the US Open in September.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King congratulated Djokovic on Twitter.

Congratulations to @DjokerNole, 6x #Wimbledon champion!



He’s simply the best, and thrives on pressure. The Golden Slam is still in his sights.



Next up: the Olympics. 👏 https://t.co/rOg2h8LEIA — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 11, 2021

The Serbian can complete the Golden Slam by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and by winning all four majors.

