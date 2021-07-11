Man arrested after ‘large amount’ of meth was found in vehicle

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2021 at 8:46 am

GUN BARREL CITY — A man was arrested after a large amount of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Gun Barrel City. According to our news partner KETK, on Friday, Christopher Morgan drove his dark colored SUV out of a gas station parking lot and was traveling eastbound on Main Street when he was stopped by Deputy Meagan Hogan. While conducting the traffic stop, a vehicle search was conducted and law enforcement found a ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine in Morgan’s vehicle. Morgan was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

