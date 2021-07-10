Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. carted off field after awkward landing

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2021 at 7:40 pm

By ESPN.com

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was carted off with an apparent right leg injury after landing awkwardly while attempting to make a leaping catch on the right-field warning track during Saturday’s game against the host Miami Marlins.

The 23-year-old Acuna, who was selected as a National League starter for the All-Star Game, jumped on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning.

Acuna slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee, while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

He attempted to limp off with trainers but stopped halfway to the dugout and dropped to the ground. A cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.

Acuna was visibly emotional and in pain as he had to be helped to the cart and did not put any weight on his right leg. After he was taken off the field, Acuna was carried off the cart and into the clubhouse.

No further details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.

He has a .281 batting average with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs this season for the Braves. His .985 OPS ranks fourth in the majors this season.

It was his third All-Star selection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back