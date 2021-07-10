South Texas dries out after several days of heavy rainfall

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2021 at 4:54 pm

ROCKPORT, (AP) — South Texas is starting to dry out after several days of drenching showers. The heavy rainfall, which began Monday, caused flash flooding in various cities and communities along the South Texas Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service says portions of the coastal city of Rockport received more than 18 inches of rain. The heavy rainfall caused an overflow at the wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday and flooded streets and homes. Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios issued a disaster declaration. Parts of Corpus Christi had received more than 13 inches since Monday. The National Weather Service said Saturday no significant rainfall is expected over the next few days.

Go Back