What we know about the victims of the Surfside building collapse

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2021 at 8:48 am

Gladys and Antonio Lozano (Provided)

(SURFSIDE, Fla.) -- From elderly couples to young children, more information is emerging about the victims of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

At least 64 people have been confirmed dead and 76 others remain potentially unaccounted for since the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story oceanfront condominium, partially collapsed before dawn on June 24. A massive search and rescue mission has shifted to one of recovery, as officials said all efforts to find survivors have been exhausted.

Local police and relatives have identified many of the victims.

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

Stacie Dawn Fang, who lived in apartment No. 1002 of the Champlain Towers South, was the first victim to be identified in the tragedy.

The 54-year-old mother and her 15-year-old son, Jonah Handler, were both pulled from the rubble alive just hours after the partial collapse. A man walking his dog near the scene spotted Handler in the debris and alerted first responders.

"We could hear someone screaming, yelling, making noise," Nicholas Balboa told ABC News. "He was putting his hands up through the rubble, saying, 'Don't leave me, don't leave me.' That's when I signaled firefighters to get over here."

The mother and son were transported to a local hospital, where Fang later died. Her identity was released by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Saturday.

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie," Fang's family told ABC News in a statement. "The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received. The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much needed source of strength during this devastating time. On behalf of Stacie's son, Jonah, we ask you now to please respect our privacy to grieve and to try to help each other heal."

Antonio and Gladys Lozano, 83 and 79

The body of 83-year-old Antonio Lozano was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on Thursday, while the body of his 79-year-old wife, Gladys Lozano, was recovered Friday. The couple lived in apartment No. 903 of the Champlain Towers South. Their identities were released by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Saturday.

Antonio and Gladys Lozano were married for 59 years and always use to spar over who would die first, with neither willing to live without the other, according to the couple's grandson, Brian Lozano.

"It's tragic but it's strangely unsettling that I have peace knowing they would constantly play argue about who would pass first," Brian Lozano told ABC News in a statement. "But in the end... they got what they both wanted. Each other."

"Both were avid donators to non profit organizations especially to cancer since my grandmother lost her mother to the sickness," he added. "Always providing for anyone who's in need or just to spark a smile on someone's face. Their souls were truly beautiful and are now blessed."

The couple's son, Sergio Lozano, said he lived in the tower across from his parents and had dinner with them the night before the deadly disaster. He said he heard a rumble at around 1 a.m. local time and got out of bed to look out on the balcony of his unit.

"I tell [my wife], 'It's not there,'" Sergio Lozano told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG. "And she's yelling, 'What do you mean?' 'My parents' apartment is not there, it's gone!' and I just ran downstairs."

Manuel LaFont, 54

Manuel LaFont's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on Friday and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Saturday. The 54-year-old lived in apartment No. 804 of the Champlain Towers South.

LaFont shared two children with his ex-wife, a 13-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. LaFont's ex-wife, Adriana LaFont, said she picked up the kids from his apartment on Wednesday night, just hours before the collapse.

Leon Oliwkowicz and Christina Beatriz Elvira, 80 and 74

The body of 80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on Saturday and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Sunday. The body of his 74-year-old wife, Christina Beatriz Elvira, was recovered and identified on Sunday.

The couple lived in apartment No. 704 of the Champlain Towers South, their daughter told WPLG.

Anna Ortiz and Luis Bermudez, 46 and 26

The bodies of 46-year-old Anna Ortiz and her 26-year-old son, Luis Bermudez, were recovered from the wreckage by first responders on Saturday and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Sunday.

Their family told ABC News that the mother and son were found together and that they are certain she ran to be by his side, saying she was "always his protector."

Anna Ortiz's sister, Nicole Ortiz, said it was agonizing not knowing whether her loved ones were still trapped and in pain.

"I didn’t have the certainty. Are they alive or dead? Now I know they are OK," Nicole Ortiz told ABC News.

Anna Ortiz's mother, Josefina Enriquez, said she was a wonderful mom.

"It's hard. I know this will take time," Josefina Enriquez told ABC News. "I know she left with her son, and they had a beautiful, amazing life."

"Those are the memories that will stick," she added. "Their love for each other -- that's what I walk away with."

Two other relatives who were in the apartment at the time of the partial collapse remain unaccounted for, according to the family.

Frank Kleiman, 55

Frank Kleiman's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday. He was 55.

Kleiman had just gotten married to Anna Ortiz and they lived with her son, Luis Bermudez, in the Champlain Towers South.

His brother, Jay Kleiman, and their mother, Nancy Kress Levin, were on the same floor when the building partially collapsed and are still missing, according to The Associated Press.

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

The body of 52-year-old Marcus Joseph Guara was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on Saturday and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday.

Guara lived in the Champlain Towers South with his 41-year-old wife, Ana, and their two daughters, 11-year-old Lucia and 4-year-old Emma. They are still missing, according to the WPLG.

Michael David Altman, 50

Michael David Altman's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday. He was 50.

Altman lived in apartment No. 1101 of the Champlain Towers South, according to WPLG.

Hilda Noriega, 92

The body of 92-year-old Hilda Noriega was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on Tuesday and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday.

Noriega lived in the Champlain Towers South, according to her grandson, Michael Noriega, who had told ABC News on Monday that their family was holding out hope she would be alive. The family had spotted a birthday card and photographs belonging to her amid the rubble, just feet away from where they were praying together.

Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21

Andreas Giannitsopoulos' body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday. He was 21.

Giannitsopoulos was a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, where he was majoring in economics. The Texas native was visiting his father's best friend, Manuel LaFont, in Surfside at the time of the partial collapse, according to Giannitsopoulos' family. LaFont's body was also recovered from the scene.

"To put it simply to know Andreas was to love Andreas," Giannitsopoulos' family told ABC News in a statement. "He was kind, compassionate, dedicated, and loving. He put others first always and never hesitated to do so. Andreas was a strong Greek Orthodox believer who is now in heaven with God and his godfather. He spent his life teaching others how to be selfless in everything they do. His family is hoping people will live with honor on remembrance of Andreas."

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Magaly Delgado's body was recovered on Wednesday. She was identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department as a victim of the collapse on Thursday. She lived on the ninth floor, her daughter, Magaly Ramsey told WPLG

Delgado was born in Cuba and taught herself English when she moved to the U.S., Ramsey told The New York Times, where she described her mother as a "hardheaded" and "independent" woman.

Ramsey told WPLG she was hoping for a "miracle."

"If there's one 80-year-old woman that might survive, it would have been my mother," Ramsey told The Palm Beach Post.

David Epstein, 58, and Bonnie Epstein, 56

Bonnie Epstein's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on June 30 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 2. She was 56.

The body of her husband, 58-year-old David Epstein, was recovered on July 2 and identified on July 4.

The Epsteins lived together on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South, their son told WPLG.

Claudio Bonnefoy, 85, and Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

The bodies of 85-year-old Claudio Bonnefoy and his wife, 69-year-old Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, were both recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 2.

The couple had lived together on the 10th floor of the Champlain Towers South for the past 16 years, according to their niece, Bettina Obias.

Obias told ABC News that her uncle and aunt had good jobs and traveled the world. Bonnefoy was a lawyer for the United Nations, while Obias-Bonnefoy was a budget officer for the International Monetary Fund.

Obias had arrived in Miami just hours after the disaster on a last-minute trip to visit her uncle and aunt. She received a text early that morning notifying her that their building had partially collapsed. She told ABC News that her aunt was like a second mother to her.

"I screamed and cried," Obias said.

Unnamed 7-year-old girl

The body of a Miami firefighter's 7-year-old daughter was among those recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 2. The tragic news was announced during a press briefing later that morning.

Although officials have confirmed the girl's age, the Miami-Dade Police Department said it is not releasing her name per a request from the family.

The firefighter was not part of the crew that discovered the girl's body but he was notified, according to Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

Cominsky told reporters that rescue workers were "emotional" after the discovery of a first responder's own daughter, which "takes a toll."

Graciela Cattarossi, 48; Graciela Cattarossi, 86; and Gino Cattarossi, 89

Graciela Cattarossi's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 2. She was 48.

Graciela worked as a lifestyle photographer in Miami and lived with her parents, Gino and Graciela Cattarossi, in apartment No. 501 of the Champlain Towers South.

The bodies of Gio, 89, and Graciela, 86, were both recovered on July 6 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day.

Their other daughter, Andrea Cattarossi, was visiting from Argentina at the time of the disaster, according to WPLG. She remains missing.

Gonzalo Torres, 81

The body of 81-year-old Gonzalo Torres was recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 2.

Torres lived with with his wife, Maria Torres, in apartment No. 912 of the Champlain Towers South. Like many of the other victims, the couple was part of the congregation at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Miami Beach. The Cattarossi and Guara families were also among those who attended the church.

Maria Torres is still missing.

Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, and Ingrid Ainsworth, 66

The bodies of 68-year-old Tzvi Ainsworth and his wife, 66-year-old Ingrid Ainswoth, were recovered from the wreckage by first responders and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department both on July 5.

The Ainsworths lived together in the Champlain Towers South. They had just welcomed the birth of two new grandchildren. Their son in South Africa recently had a baby and their other son in Floria had a baby just days before the disaster, their niece, Chana Harrel, told the AP.

The couple attended a small synagogue in Surfside led by Rabbi Aryeh Citron.

"We have to realize that God’s ways are mysterious. There is really no answer for this now," Cintron told WPLG. "What rabbis and clergy have to do in these situations, what I find, is to just be there for the family."

Francis Fernandez Plasencia, 67

Fernandez's body was recovered on July 5 and identified the next day.

She was staying with two friends at apartment No. 411 on the night of the collapse, family members told WPLG. The New York Times identified those friends as Maggie Vazquez-Bello and Rosa Saez, both of whom remain missing.

Fernandez was the mother to three adult children: Erika, Pablo and Christina.

Simon Segal, 80

The body of Simon Segal was recovered on July 6 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day. He lived in Apartment 1203, according to WPLG.

The Havana native was a structural engineer who held multiple degrees, including from Cornell University. He also taught at Florida International University.

Segal loved traveling, movie nights with his family and swimming in the ocean, his family told ABC News. He was "80 going on 50," they said. "His family will miss him greatly.”

Elaine Sabino, 71

Elaine Sabino's body was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 6 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the next day. She was 71.

Sabino lived in a penthouse apartment in the Champlain Towers South with her friend, Richard Augustine, who remains missing.

She worked as a flight attendant for JetBlue and was known for her bubbly personality and love of glitter, rhinestones and sequins, according to her family.

Sabino's daughter, Stephanie McManus, described her as a "beloved mother, sister and friend" and a "vibrant and strong woman."

"Her greatest passion is seeing the world and meeting with old and new friends no matter where they are," McManus told ABC News in a statement. "Our hearts are broken."

Dr. Gary Cohen, 58

The body of 58-year-old Dr. Gary Cohen was recovered from the wreckage by first responders on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day.

Cohen, a physiatrist and attending physician at a Veterans Affairs medical center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was in Florida to visit his terminally ill father and was staying at his brother's apartment in the Champlain Towers South. His brother, Dr. Brad Cohen, is still missing, according to the family.

Juan Alberto Mora Jr., 32

The body of 32-year-old Juan Alberto Mora Jr. was recovered from the wreckage on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day.

According to the Miami Herald, the Chicago resident was visiting his parents, who lived at the Champlain Towers South condo, at the time of the collapse. His parents, Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, are still missing, according to the paper.

Dr. Ruslan Manashirov, 36

Newlyweds Dr. Ruslan Manashirov and Nicole Doran "were just starting their lives," his sister, Valery Manashirova, told ABC affiliate WABC.

The two were married in May and lived on the seventh floor of the Champlain Towers South.

On July 7, the body of Manashirov, 36, was recovered from the rubble and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day. Doran is still missing.

A Brooklyn native, Manashirov moved to Florida a couple years ago, where he met his future wife, his sister said. They moved to Surfside to be closer to his practice.

"It was a beautiful wedding," she told WABC. "They were so happy."

Harold Rosenberg, 52

Harold "Harry" Rosenberg, 52, lived in unit 212 of Champlain Towers South. His body was recovered from the wreckage of the collapsed building on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department the following day

Gloria Machado, 71

The body of 71-year-old Gloria Machado was recovered on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 8.

She lived on the 11th floor of the Champlain Towers South building, according to The New York Times.

Maria Teresa Rovirosa, 58

Maria Teresa Rovirosa and her husband, Richard Rovirosa, lived on the third floor of the Champlain Towers South tower, according to The Miami Herald.

Maria, whom family and friends called Maituca, was recovered from the wreckage on July 7 and identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 9. Her husband, Ricky, is still missing.

Luis Pettengill, 36; Sophia López Moreira, 36; Luis Lopez Moreira III, 3; and Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba, 23

Among those missing in the collapse were six Paraguayan nationals -- a family of five and their nanny.

The bodies of Luis Pettengill and Sophia López Moreira, both 36, were pulled from the wreckage on July 7 and July 8, respectively, Miami Dade Police said. Their 3-year-old son, Luis, was also recovered on July 7, police said.

The couple's two young daughters remain missing.

Sophia Lopez Moreira was the sister of the first lady of Paraguay, Silvana López Moreira.

The family's nanny, 23-year-old Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba, was recovered on July 7, police said on July 9.

Villalba attended nursing school at the Universidad San Lorenzo before coming to the U.S. to work for the family and help raise funds needed to finish her degree, according to the Washington Post.

"Leidy is more, much more, than one of the hundreds of people," her cousin, Nilda Villalba, told the paper. "She's the joy of our lives, a dreamer, a doer. She had a happiness that overtook everyone. She was someone who pushed you to achieve your dreams."

Vishai Patel, 42, and Bhavna Patel, 36

The Patels lived at the Champlain Towers South tower with their 1-year-old daughter, Aishani, and were expecting their second child.

The bodies of Vishai and Bhavna Patel were recovered on July 6 and identified by police on July 9. Aishani remains missing.

The family moved to the condo tower two years ago for the ocean views and attended Shri Mariamman Temple in Opa-locka, according to The Miami Herald.

Deborah Berezdivin, 21, and Ilan Naibryf, 21

Deborah Berezdivin and her boyfriend, Ilan Naibryf, both 21, were attending the funeral of a friend's father and were staying at her parent's apartment in the Champlain Towers South tower when it collapsed, Naibryf's parents told ABC News.

Their bodies were recovered on July 7 and identified by police on July 9.

The two knew each other from Jewish summer camp, Naibryf's parents told ABC News.

Berezdivin was a student at George Washington University and was related to members of the Kleiman family who also were killed in the collapse, according to the Miami Herald.

Naibryf attended the University of Chicago, where he was a physics major with a minor in molecular engineering. He was active on campus, serving a president of the Chabad House student board and playing recreational soccer, the university said in a statement. He also was co-founder and CEO of STIX Financial, a stock-currency payment platform that was a 2021 College New Venture Challenge finalist, the university said.

His father, Carlos Naibryf, described him as "the son that every father would wish to have."

"My husband said something to me that resonated -- 'Why did God have to take our child away when we had the perfect family?'" his mother, Ronit Felszer, told ABC News in an interview last month. "We have three precious children that are perfect."

Angela Velasquez, 60

Angela Velasquez lived with her husband on the third floor of the condo building, according to WPLG.

Her body was recovered from the rubble on July 8, police said.

Her husband, Julio Velasquez, and their daughter, Theresa Velasquez, who was visiting her parents from Los Angeles at the time of the collapse, remain missing, according to WPLG.

Angela Velasquez owned Fiorelli, a men’s boutique in Weston, Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

ABC News' Alyssa Acquavella, Phoebe Bogdanoff, Oriana Bravo, Miles Cohen, Matt Foster, Kate Hodgson, Stephanie Ramos, Miles Cohen, Nadine Shubailat, Gina Sunseri, Jim Vojtech, Stephanie Wash and Nery Ynclan contributed to this report.

