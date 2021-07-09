Scott Brooks finalizing deal to be top Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach, sources say

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2021 at 7:32 pm

By ESPN.com

Former Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks is finalizing a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to become Chauncey Billups’ top assistant coach, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooks spent the past five seasons as the Wizards’ coach, taking Washington to the playoffs three times and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2017.

But the Wizards announced last month that Brooks would not return, with general manager Tommy Sheppard saying it was his decision not to renew Brooks’ deal after sources told Wojnarowski that the sides failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.

In Portland, Brooks will work with a first-time head coach in Billups, who spent the 2020-21 season as an LA Clippers assistant.

