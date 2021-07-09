Astros put Carlos Correa on IL due to health and safety protocols

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2021 at 7:31 pm

By ESPN.com

The Houston Astros have placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list in relation to MLB’s health and safety protocols, the team announced Friday.

Correa, who was selected as a reserve for the American League, said on Thursday that he would not be attending the All-Star Game at Coors Field because he needed to be with his wife, Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, due in November.

Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that he was told by a trainer that Correa was not feeling well and that his illness could not be diagnosed prior to Friday’s game against the New York Yankees.

“If he says he’s out sick, for this guy not to play, especially against the Yankees and [not] be in the starting lineup, then you know he’s sick,” Baker said.

Teammate Brooks Raley, a reliever, was placed on the IL on Thursday due to health and safety protocols.

Correa leads the Astros with a .390 on-base percentage and has a .288 batting average with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs for the first-place Astros.

The team recalled first baseman Taylor Jones to take Correa’s place on the roster.

