“Hit the Bricks” this Saturday

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2021 at 1:53 pm

TYLER — On the second Saturday of every month, Downtown Tyler celebrates Hit the Bricks. There’s lots going on this Saturday — The Market Place, a Gallery Main Street exhibit opening, the Rose City Farmers Market, and much more. Click here for complete details. “Hit the Bricks” second Saturday is a collaborative initiative of Visit Tyler, the City of Tyler, and downtown business and property owners, with a variety of activities on and off the downtown square.

