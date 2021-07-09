Tyler man indicted in alleged kidnapping of Alabama girl

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2021 at 12:32 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man accused of driving to Alabama and kidnapping a 13-year-old girl he met online has been indicted on several charges, including human trafficking and child sexual assault. According to our news partner KETK, 19-year-old Daniel Skipworth is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $550,000 bond. A grand jury in June returned indictments on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, kidnapping, trafficking a child, and engaging in forced sexual conduct. The case began in mid-April, and the investigation began after the girl’s parents filed a missing persons report.

