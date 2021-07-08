‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 cast revealed

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2021 at 2:24 pm

ABC

The cast for Bachelor in Paradise season 7 has been revealed.

After skipping the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the popular Bachelor spin-off -- which features fan favorites from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette returning for another shot at love -- is finally back, with 19 contestants ready to find romance at a beachside Mexican resort.

This season, the only two contestants to have previously competed on Bachelor in Paradise are Joe Amabile from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, and Tahzjuan Hawkins from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

Fresh off competing for Katie Thurston's heart on the current Bachelorette season is Karl Smith. The rest of this season's contestants all appeared in Bachelor or Bachelorette seasons featuring Peter Weber, Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams or Matt James.

In addition to a new cast, ABC News previously confirmed that a series of celebrities would be taking over hosting duties on Bachelor in Paradise in the wake of longtime host Chris Harrison's departure from the franchise. They include NSYNC singer Lance Bass, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, rapper Lil Jon and comedian David Spade.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premieres Monday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here are the contestants:

Abigail Heringer of The Bachelor 25 (Matt's season)

Brendan Morais of The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia's season)

Deandra Kanu of The Bachelor 24 (Peter's season)

Ivan Hall of The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Jessenia Cruz of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca's season)

Karl Smith of The Bachelorette 17 (Katie's season)

Kelsey Weir of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

Kenny Braasch of The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Mari Pepin-Solis of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Maurissa Gunn of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

Natasha Parker of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

Noah Erb of The Bachelorette 16 (Tayshia)

Serena Chew of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Serena Pitt of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Tahzjuan Hawkins of The Bachelor 23 (Colton's season)

Tammy Ly of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

Victoria Larson of The Bachelor 25 (Matt)

Victoria Paul of The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

