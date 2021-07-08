Check out the twisted new trailer for FX’s spin-off anthology series ‘American Horror Stories’

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2021 at 2:24 pm

FX opened the lid Thursday on the twisted world of its upcoming spin-off series, American Horror Stories. Based on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's star-studded, Emmy-winning series American Horror Story, the new series will showcase a new creepy story every week, as opposed to the flagship show's seasonal shifting setting.

American Horror Stories features a diverse cast, including AHS: Coven veteran Billie Lourd, Paris Jackson, Merrin Dungey, and Kaia Gerber, also known as the daughter of Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur and producer Rande Gerber.

The new anthology series premieres July 15, exclusively on FX on Hulu.

American Horror Story has earned 16 Emmys since it launched in 2011, including acting wins in the Limited Series or Movie category. James Cromwell earned the outstanding Supporting Actor trophy in 2013 for his work in AHS: Asylum, and Jessica Lange took the Outstanding Lead Actress and Kathy Bates the Outstanding Supporting Actress trophies for 2014's American Horror Story: Coven.

