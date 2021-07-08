Hughes Files SB 1 on election integrity

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2021 at 1:45 pm

AUSTIN — East Texas state Senator Bryan Hughes Thursday filed Senate Bill 1, addressing the security, accountability, and accessibility of Texas elections, as the special legislative session got underway in Austin. It’s a followup to his SB 7, which fell short during the regular session. In a prepared statement, Hughes said, “In Texas elections, we want to make sure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. Senate Bill 1 does just that by making sure Texans can cast their votes with confidence that they’ll be counted and the results will be reported accurately.” A public hearing on the bill is set for Saturday. Abbott has made such legislation a priority for the special session.

