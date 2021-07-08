Another produce distribution in Longview

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2021 at 12:44 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Friday in Longview from 8-10 a.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds, and several more are scheduled later in East Texas. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. Food bank officials reiterate that even as the pandemic is ending, they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance.

The next drive-thru distribution dates are:

· Friday, 7/16 in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 8-10 a.m.

· Saturday, 7/24 in Tyler at Green Acres Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· Tuesday, 7/27 in Lufkin at George Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone needing food assistance can visit this link and click “FIND FOOD” to find a list of resources near them.

Go Back