Whitehouse man’s murder trial set for September

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2021 at 12:33 pm

TYLER – A Whitehouse man charged with murder will have his trial in September after a hearing on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Lars Theorine, 53, is accused of stabbing 43-year-old Michael Reed to death in January 2020. Responding officers say Theorine muttered, β€œHe tried to kill me.” Theorine was the owner of Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Indoor Parties in Whitehouse.

