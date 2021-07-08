Smith County DA announced run for re-election

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2021 at 8:54 am

SMITH COUNTY — On Thursday morning, Smith County Criminal District Attorney Jacob Putman announced his run for re-election. He took office January 1, 2018. In a press release, Putman said his office has made significant strides in improving the office while continuing tough punishments for serious offenders. He went on to list a few of those improvements: Adding a full-time prosecutor to the East Texas Anti-Gang Center. This position works proactively with law enforcement to catch violent gang members in Smith County. Implementing a new digital discovery system to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure accuracy in criminal discovery.Advocating for a new district court for Smith County.

Putman said, “As your Smith County District Attorney, I will continue to work with law enforcement to keep our community safe, ensure that justice is applied equally to everyone, and uphold the rule of law.”

