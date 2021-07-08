Hidden ways big brands are making you pay at the grocery store

(NEW YORK) -- You may have noticed that prices for some goods at the grocery store are going up. But now, there’s another type of inflation that consumers should be on the lookout for -- it’s called “shrinkflation.”

The term has be coined by experts to describe when manufacturers shrink package sizes but make shoppers pay the same price. And, they warn, the practice is on the rise.

ABC News’ Becky Worley appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to let consumers know what to look out for:

