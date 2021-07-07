Ex-college football player gets 25 years for Texas killing

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 3:49 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) – A former football player at McMurry University in West Texas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Fort Worth man. The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office said a judge sentenced 23-year-old Brodrick “B.J.” Ross Tuesday after Ross pleaded guilty to murder. Chris-Dion Russell was robbed and killed at his Fort Worth apartment in January 2017. Ross and two other McMurry football players were accused of going to Russell’s apartment to steal marijuana. Dontrell Dock was previously sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. A grand jury declined to indict the third player.

