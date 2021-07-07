Marshall police probe Kroger Robbery

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 3:44 pm

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday, July 1, around 7:45 p.m. Officials say a light-skinned either Hispanic or white male entered the Kroger on E. End Blvd. North, wearing a facemask, blue and black jacket, and a cap. Officers were informed that the suspect approached the customer service desk and slid a handwritten note to the clerk which said to give him all the money because he had a gun. Cash was given to the suspect and the suspect exited the store. If you recognize the suspect or have any additional information, contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.

