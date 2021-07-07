Peacock goes full ‘Bridgerton’ with 1800s-inspired dating show ‘Pride & Prejudice’

If swiping right isn't your cup of tea, but high tea in the Bridgerton universe is your idea of ideal courtship, you're in luck.

Peacock is going back in time with an 1800s-inspired reality dating show called Pride & Prejudice.

The streaming network announced the series with a Lady Whistledown-inspired invitation, promising "a time-traveling quest for love."

Hopefuls can apply on a special website, which asks potential candidates the following questions: "Do you long for a night of romance, chariot rides, and balls?...Do you want to pursue love in a whimsical, international location?"

If you're lucky enough to be selected, Peacock promises, "[W]e will transport a heroine and eligible, hopeful suitors to a beautiful, international location, where they will get to experience what dreams are made of."

The invitation adds, "In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them, true love!"

However, the romantic experience won't be easy -- and not just because of the corsets. "Only noble suitors are encouraged to take on this profound and thrilling quest, should they have the vigour to out-romance the rest," the announcement warns.

