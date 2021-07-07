Court, library team up on community service options

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 1:53 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Municipal Court has partnered with the Tyler Public Library to solidify alternative community service options as a way to pay for Municipal Court fines. According to a news release, qualifying people may now be referred to the library to complete their community service hours through spending time reading to their children, participating in educational programming, or studying for betterment of self in efforts of obtaining their GED.

To participate, a person must enter a plea of guilty or no contest and request a payment alternative. Priority will be given to people with financial hardships or in need, people with young children or lacking childcare, people with multiple jobs, and people without a GED, according to the release. Library staff will monitor those participating in the program by documenting their time spent and activities completed.

Go Back