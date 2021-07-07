Smith County kicks off citizen input meetings on roads

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2021 at 1:29 pm

TYLER — Smith County Officials Tuesday held their first of five citizen input meetings to discuss the second phase of the six-year Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project with community members in every precinct. Commissioner Precinct 2 Cary Nix, County Judge Nathaniel Moran, and County Engineer Frank Davis met with a group at the First Baptist Church in Whitehouse Tuesday evening. They informed the citizens of the projects that have been done so far in Phase 1 of the road bond, as well as projects planned for Phase 2. “I thought it went great,” Commissioner Nix said of the meeting in a news release. “It was very informative and they asked some really good questions.” Additional meetings are set for July 8, 15, 20, and 29. Click here for additional information and background on this item.

